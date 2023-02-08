Will the Kings complete the season series sweep against the Rockets tonight?

Sacramento Kings (30-23) vs. Houston Rockets (13-41) February 8th, 2023, 7:00 p.m. CT
Location: Toyota Center
TV: AT&T SportsNet
Radio: SportsTalk790
Online: Rockets App
Projected Starting Lineups:
Rockets: Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, KJ Martin Jr, Jabari Smith Jr, Alperen Sengun
Kings: D’Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Keegan Murray, Harrison Barnes, Domatas Sabonis
Out [As of 5:30 p.m. CT] :
Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr. (Out - Injury Left Foot Contusion), Garrison Mathews (Questionable - Left Big Toe Soreness), Joy
Kings: KZ Okpala (Out G-League), Neemias Queta (Out G-League)
