Will the Kings complete the season series sweep against the Rockets tonight?

Aliens might see the beam for the 31st time tonight...

By ZekeNwanganga
/ new
Sacramento Kings v Houston Rockets Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Sacramento Kings (30-23) vs. Houston Rockets (13-41) February 8th, 2023, 7:00 p.m. CT

Location: Toyota Center

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Kings SB Nation Blog: Sactown Royalty

Projected Starting Lineups:

Rockets: Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, KJ Martin Jr, Jabari Smith Jr, Alperen Sengun

Kings: D’Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Keegan Murray, Harrison Barnes, Domatas Sabonis

Out [As of 5:30 p.m. CT] :

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr. (Out - Injury Left Foot Contusion), Garrison Mathews (Questionable - Left Big Toe Soreness), Joy

Kings: KZ Okpala (Out G-League), Neemias Queta (Out G-League)

