Rockets take on Grizzlies on back half of B2B

Houston Rockets (13-48) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (37-23)
February 28, 2023, 7:00 p.m. CT
Location: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas
TV: AT&T SportsNet
Radio: SportsTalk790
Online: Rockets App
Grizzlies SB Nation Blog: Grizzly Bear Blues
Projected Starting Lineups
Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Kenyon Martin Jr., Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Şengün
Grizzlies: Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Xavier Tillman
The Rockets are staying at home, but they have another tough opponent tonight. Kevin Porter Jr. is expected back, but this is a difficult back to back.
Regardless, let’s go Rockets!
