Rockets take on Grizzlies on back half of B2B

KPJ may be back tonight!

By Darren Yuvan
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Houston Rockets Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Rockets (13-48) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (37-23)

February 28, 2023, 7:00 p.m. CT

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Grizzlies SB Nation Blog: Grizzly Bear Blues

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Kenyon Martin Jr., Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Şengün

Grizzlies: Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Xavier Tillman

The Rockets are staying at home, but they have another tough opponent tonight. Kevin Porter Jr. is expected back, but this is a difficult back to back.

Regardless, let’s go Rockets!

