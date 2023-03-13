Houston Rockets vs. Boston Celtics game preview

The Boston Celtics are one of the true contenders this season. The Houston Rockets are one of the true contenders to get the number one overall pick. That makes this a bloodbath in the making.

OR!

Trap game?

Just kidding.

Boston sort of has the blueprint for what Houston would like to accomplish. They landed two great players in the draft in back-to-back years with the third overall pick (Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum), and surrounded them with complementary players, including some that they already had, like Marcus Smart and (kinda) Al Horford.

Rockets fans know that most of the players on the current iteration of the team won’t be here when the team eventually makes the push into relevancy, but the more players that truly fit into that team, the better.

For Houston, Alperen Sengun is listed as probable. Robert Williams III is listed as out for the Celtics as of this writing.

I don’t want to do a poll question because there are so many choices, but sound off in the comments. Assuming the Rockets move on from Stephen Silas this offseason, who would like to be the coach of the team next season?

Tip-off is at 7pm CT on AT&T SportsNet Southwest