Can the Rockets overcome the luck of the Irish with the Celtics in town?

Houston Rockets (15-52) vs. Boston Celtics (47-21)
March 13, 2023, 7:00 p.m. CT
Location: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas
TV: AT&T SportsNet
Radio: SportsTalk790
Online: Rockets App
Celtics SB Nation Blog: Celtics Blog
Projected Starting Lineups
Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Kenyon Martin Jr., Jabari Smith Jr., Usman Garuba
Celtics: Marcus Smart, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford
Here’s a Monday matchup for you! What are you most looking forward to seeing in this game? Let us know below.
