Can the Rockets overcome the luck of the Irish with the Celtics in town?

It’s fitting that Boston comes to visit the week of St. Patrick’s Day.

By Justin_DS
new
NBA: Houston Rockets at Boston Celtics Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Rockets (15-52) vs. Boston Celtics (47-21)

March 13, 2023, 7:00 p.m. CT

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Celtics SB Nation Blog: Celtics Blog

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Kenyon Martin Jr., Jabari Smith Jr., Usman Garuba

Celtics: Marcus Smart, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford

Here’s a Monday matchup for you! What are you most looking forward to seeing in this game? Let us know below.

