DraftKings odds for ESPN Wednesday night

We’re back with your weekly DraftKings action for the national games. I’m no profressional, but there’s always some interesting props for these games, so let’s take a look at a few. As always, you can find the full DK odds here.

Line: Philly -2/-110

Over/Under: 220

The 76ers are favored in this one by two points, and they come into this one red hot as winners of five straight games and seven of their last 10. James Harden has been playing out of his mind, racking up 65 assists in his last five games played. so that’s where we’re looking for props. If Harden racks up over 10.5 assists, that pays out at +115, which means if bet $100 on The Beard getting 11 or more dimes, you’ll net a $115 profit (payout of $215). With what Harden has been doing lately, I’m all over that if I’m betting tonight.

Another intersting prop is points for Joel Embiid. The MVP candidate is averaging 36.6 points per game over his last six contests. The line for his points prop is 31.5, which currently stands at -105. Embiid could easily keep it rolling tonight and you could win a cool $95 on a $100 bet (payout of $195).

Golden State Warriors @ L.A. Clippers

Line: L.A. -2.5/-110

Over/Under: 235

This is a big game in the Western Conference heirarchy, as both teams come in with identical 36-33 records and hold just one-game lead over the Minnesota Timberwolves to stay out of the play-in. Both teams also come in on winning streaks, with the Clips winners of three in a row and the Dubs winner of two in a row. I do like the Clippers in this one, so that’s a bet I’d be willing to take at -110 odds.

I also like the Stephen Curry points prop. He’s averaged 31 points per game since returning to the lineup five contests ago, and his over/under on points is 27.5 at -125. Bet the over and take home $80 on your $100 bet (payout of $180). It’s not a huge payout, but it looks pretty certain.

You can also give me Curry on total threes. He’s averaged six per night since his return, and the over/under there is 4.5 total threes which pays at +100 on the over. I’ll take that bet, which would double up my money on a $100 wager.

Happy betting!

