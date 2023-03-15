Rockets hope to extend winning streak to two after playing the Lakers tonight

March 15, 2023, 7:00 p.m. CT

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Lakers SB Nation Blog: Silver Screen and Roll

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Tari Eason, Kenyon Martin Jr, Jabari Smith Jr.

Lakers: D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Rui Hachimura, Wenyan Gabriel

Injuries

Rockets: Alperen Sengun (Day to Day)

Lakers: Lebron James (Foot | Out), Anthony Davis (Foot | Out), Mo Bamba (Ankle | Out)

Tonight the Houston Rockets are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers, after defeating the eastern conference contenders the Boston Celtics.

Houston hopes to carryover the inspiring play from two nights ago, in which the young core of Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. Kenyon Martin Jr. combined for 86 of the 111 points, in order to get that ever elusive winning streak.

Despite Houston playing against a better team tonight, they have really good chance of winning.

This evening the Lakers are without Lebron James, Anthony Davis, and Mo Bamba. Let me repeat that for you if you didn’t read that clearly the first time.

The Los Angeles Lakers are without their superstar front court of Lebron James, Anthony Davis

To be fair, Houston maybe missing their big man Alperen Sengun who is remains questionable for tonights game.

However, his potential absence shouldn't be the reason for the Rockets downfall.

Anyways, let us know what you think about tonights match up below.