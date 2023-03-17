Houston Rockets vs. New Orleans Pelicans game preview

Riding a two-game winning streak, the Houston Rockets welcome the New Orleans Pelicans to the Toyota Center.

The Pels started off the year well, but injuries have hampered them since that great start. Zion Williamson is still slated to miss another week with a hamstring injury and firebrand point guard Jose Alvarado has been out since late February with a tibial issue.

Houston did the Pelicans a favor by knocking off the Lakers on Wednesday. Currently, the Lakers, Jazz, and Pelicans are basically tied for tenth place with 36 losses. Three teams sit with 35 losses. So the West is still up for grabs with a dozen or so game remaining.

Even with the injuries, the Pelicans still have Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas, and C.J. McCollum. The wings can score with anyone, and Valanciunas is primed to take advantage of Houston’s poor interior defense. Trey Murphy III and Greatest Rookie of All Time Herbert Jones can punish teams for leaving them open.

Tip-off is at 7pm CT on AT&T SportsNet Southwest