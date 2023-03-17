Rockets hopes to push winning streak to three, as they defend home turf against the Pelicans

March 17, 2023, 7:00 p.m. CT

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Pelicans SB Nation Blog:The Bird Writes

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Kenyon Martin Jr, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun

Pelicans : CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones, Brandon Ingram, Trey Murphy III, Jonas Valanciunas

Injuries

Rockets: N/A

Pelicans: Jose Alvarado (Leg - Out), E.J. Liddell (Knee - Out), Zion Williamson (Hamstring - Out)

The Houston Rockets look to extend their win streak to three, as they play the Zion-less New Orleans Pelicans.

The last time both these teams met this season, Houston was ran out the gym, as they gave up 119 pts twice.

However, something tells me that tonight won't be a repeat of the past.

In the past two weeks, the Rockets have been 4 - 3 in their last 7 games. During this span they’ve featured the 12th(118 OFFRTG) and 11th(117 DEFRTG) best offense and defense.

While in that same time frame, the Pelicans offense has been putrid putting up a 112 OFFRTG which ranks as the 26th offense in the league.

Although, their offense is awful and they're missing their superstar talent in Zion Williamson, New Orleans is still no slouch.

Studs CJ McCollum & Brandon Ingram are still available to play, which will give fits for Houston defense.

We shall see how badly Houston wants it tonight.

Comment down below and let us know what you think about tonight’s game.