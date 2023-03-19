Go On Pelican

The year is winding down, after tonight’s contest only eleven more games will remain. If you’d asked me in February, I would have expressed nothing but gratitude for the Rockets season coming to a merciful conclusion. This newer, peppier, more coherent Rockets team is actually the sort of thing I thought I’d be watching all season, so I’m not sure I want to give it up, and focus on draft picks. But that’s going to happen anyway.

Anyhow, the Rockets take on the Pelicans again in a Bayou Two Step. The Pelicans have plummeted from NBA skies and are now looking for trash fish in the estuaries of the Gulf. The last game ended with Jabari Smith Jr canning a contested 3pt shot for the win. Let’s do it again.

March 19, 2023, 6:00 p.m. CT

Location: Not So Smoothie King Arena And Juice Bar

TV: AT&T SportsNet Or Heirs

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Pelicans SB Nation Blog:The Bird Writes

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Kenyon Martin Jr, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun

Pelicans : CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones, Brandon Ingram, Trey Murphy III, Jonas Valanciunas

Injuries

Rockets: N/A

Pelicans: Jose Alvarado (Leg - Out), E.J. Liddell (Knee - Out), Alice Liddell (Wonderland), HG Liddell (Greek Lexicon), Zion Williamson (Hamstring - Out, Always Out, Just Out)