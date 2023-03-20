Can the Rockets add to the Warriors’ road woes?

Houston Rockets (18-53) vs. Golden State Warriors (36-36)
March 20, 2023, 7:00 p.m. CT
Location: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas
TV: AT&T SportsNet
Radio: SportsTalk790
Online: Rockets App
Warriors SB Nation Blog: Golden State of Mind
Projected Starting Lineups
Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Kenyon Martin Jr., Tari Eason, Jabari Smith Jr.
Warriors: Stephen Curry, Donte, DiVincenzo, Klay Thompson, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green
What’s the antonym of “road warrior”? It would feel criminal to use that phrase to describe the defending champs. Nevertheless, they are favored to break their streak this evening.
Şengün is out tonight and Jalen will be a game-time decision, but let’s see if Houston can remain frisky!
Loading comments...