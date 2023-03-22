Rockets open their five-game road trip against a seesawing Grizzlies team

Houston Rockets (18-54) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (44-27)
March 22, 2023, 7:00 p.m. CT
Location: FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee
TV: AT&T SportsNet
Radio: SportsTalk790
Online: Rockets App
Projected Starting Lineups
Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Kenyon Martin Jr., Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Şengün
Grizzlies: Tyus Jones, Desmond Bane, David Roddy, Jaren Jackson Jr., Xavier Tillman
This game figures to rank high on the intrigue scale, thanks in large part to the return (coming off the bench) of Ja Morant from his 8-game suspension. As one player comes in, another sits down as Dillon Brooks is out tonight due to being over the technical foul threshold.
I figure most of the focus will be on Memphis tonight, but hopefully Houston can take advantage of a team that has experienced a month full of turmoil.
Loading comments...