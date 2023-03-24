Houston Rockets vs. Memphis Grizzlies game preview

These teams just met on Wednesday, so it’ll be a quick preview for today’s game between the Houston Rockets and the Memphis Grizzlies.

Wednesday night was as almost as good as you could hope for as a Rockets fan. The game was close throughout other than a brief period midway through in which the Grizzlies went up double digits. But unlike most games this season, the Rockets didn’t wilt as soon as their opponents made a push. Instead, the young Houston squad stuck around and battled back. They only led briefly, but the fight was encouraging.

I’d expect Ja Morant to start tonight unlike his relief appearance on Wednesday. For Houston, Jae’Sean Tate will miss his third game with a sore knee. Memphis will get Dillon Brooks back, which should tilt the matchup even more in favor of the Grizzlies.

Tip-off is at 7pm CT on AT&T SportsNet Southwest