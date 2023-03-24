Rockets have sights on Grizzlies as they prepare for tonights revenge game

March 24, 2023, 7:00 p.m. CT

Location: FedExForum, Memphis, TN

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Kenyon Martin Jr, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun

Grizzlies: Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Xavier Tillman Sr.

Injuries

Rockets: Frank Kaminsky (Head - Game Time Decision) Jae’Sean Tate (Knee - Out )

Grizzlies: Steven Adams (Knee - Out), Brandon Clarke (Achilles - Out), Zaire Williams (Foot - Out), Vince Williams (Shoulder- Out)

The Houston Rockets are set to face off, once again to the Memphis Grizzlies who are trying to are trying to prevent a sweep, as they lost on Wednesday 125 - 130.

In order for Houston to do this, they’re hoping for another offensive barrage against Memphis’s top 10 defense.

Houston’s starting lineup of Kevin Porter Jr, Jalen Green, Kenyon Martin Jr, Jabari Smith Jr, Alperen Sengun accounted for 118 of the 125 points scored, with Green leading the way with 32 points.

The Rockets will have to do everything possible in order to contain Jaren Jackson Jr. who went off for 37 & 10 on 70% shooting from the field. While trying to contain a top 10 offense that primarily scores of their points in the paint.

We shall see what happens tonight!

