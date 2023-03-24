Listen: 2022-2023 Regular Season Game 74- Rockets lose vs. Grizzlies ... again

Jeremy Brener breaks down Game 74 of the 2022-2023 regular season for the Houston Rockets. They drop their record to 18-56 with a 151-114 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. The Rockets were lead by Tari Eason with 21 points.

