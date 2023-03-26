Houston Rockets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers are entering tonight’s contest on a 3-game winning streak. By my math, they can wrap up a playoff spot (and be statistically too far ahead to fall to the play-in tournament) with a win tonight.

There’s also bragging rights involved for Donovan Mitchell.

My mom calls me and says @Dame_Lillard tied your record… you gotta get 72 now — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) February 27, 2023

Tonight is the first of a three-game road trip for the Houston Rockets. They’ll return home for three more then close out the season with a couple on the road. With Charlotte winning on Friday, the Rockets can go 5-3 (or 6-2 if they win in Charlotte next week) without compromsing their lottery odds, which is the most important thing as the draft does appear to be “Victor Wembanyama and a bunch of other dudes.”

And because my Gonzaga Bulldogs got blown out last night, allow me a moment to remind you that in the biggest game of Evan Mobley’s career, he was thoroughly outplayed by Drew Timme.

Tip-off is at 5pm CT on AT&T SportsNet Southwest