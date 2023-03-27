Houston Rockets vs. New York Knicks game preview

The Houston Rockets make their lone trip to Madison Square Garden to take on the resurgent New York Knicks.

With seven games remaining, Houston is one loss or one Charlotte win away from solidifying a top 3 lottery odds spot. In order to stay ahead of San Antonio for the second-worst record, Houston would need to lose out.

The Knicks clinched an above-.500 record this season on the backs of Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett, and a solid supporting cast. Tom Thibodeau eventually wears his starters into the ground, but the Knicks appear to be on the right track. They enter on a three-game losing streak, which makes Houston the perfect opponent.

The Knicks are two games ahead of the Brooklyn Nets for the six seed in the East and seem headed to a first round matchup against Houston’s most recent opponent, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

For the Knicks, Brunson is questionable with a hand issue. Jae’Sean Tate is probably out for the Rockets once again.

Tip-off is at 6:30pm CT on AT&T SportsNet Southwest