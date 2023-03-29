Houston Rockets vs. Brooklyn Nets game preview

The Houston Rockets are sticking around the Big Apple to take on the Brooklyn Nets.

The Rockets own Brooklyn’s first round pick, unless it’s worse than the Clippers’ pick, in which case the Rockets get the Clippers’ pick. As I write this, Brooklyn is tied with Miami for the final non-play in spot in the Eastern Conference. Brooklyn holds the tiebreaker due to sweeping the Heat in their season series, so Houston would prefer a scenario in which the Nets fall into the play-in and then lose twice. That seems unlikely, but Houston can help their case tonight with a win.

The Nets are in a bit of a rut. Since playing the Rockets on March 7, the Nets are 3-7. Interestingly, two of those wins are over the Nuggets (in Denver) and the Heat (in Miami).

Brooklyn has announced that Ben Simmons is done for the season. That’s not a surprise.

And some of you wanted Simmons instead of picks. Shame on you.

Tip-off is at 6:30pm CT on AT&T SportsNet Southwest