Rockets round out road trip against the Nets

March 29, 2023, 6:30 p.m. CT

Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Nets SB Nation Blog: Nets Blog

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Kenyon Martin Jr., Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Şengün

Nets: Spencer Dinwiddie, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Nic Claxton

For the sake of all of us in the game thread, please keep it competitive!