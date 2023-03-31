Rockets and Pistons face off in tonight’s tank bowl

March 31, 2023, 7:00 p.m. CT

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Pistons SB Nation Blog:

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Kenyon Martin Jr, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun

Pistons: Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Isaiah Livers, Marvin Bagley III., James Wiseman

Injuries

Rockets: Jae’Sean Tate (Out )

Pistons: Bogan Bogdonovic(Out), Alec Burks(Out) Cade Cunningham(Out), Hamdou Diallo(Out), Rodney Mcgruder(Out), Isaiah Stewart(Out)

The Houston Rockets and the Detroit Pistons resume part two of the inter-conference tank-bowl tonight.

Both teams will get to showcase their low-lights to rest of the world, in order to show which team is more deserving of the #1 overall draft pick.

The Pistons already have the slight advantage with their .266% win percentage compared to the Rockets .305%.

However, when you take a deeper look at tonight’s 6:30 PM EST injury report from NBA.com Detroit has 6 players out, while Houston has 1. You can figure out who’s more invested in losing tonight.

Regardless of the matter, both fanbases are going to be witnessing some nasty work tonight.

But who knows, we could be in for a treat.

The last time both teams faced off, it was an intense matchup that was won by a margin of three points after Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr’s scored a four possession with 31 seconds left.

So we shall see.

Feel free to tell us what you think below about tonight’s matchup.