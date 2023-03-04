Texas tank-off as Rockets battle Spurs

Houston Rockets (13-49) vs. San Antonio Spurs (16-47)
March 4, 2023, 7:00 p.m. CT
Location: AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas
TV: AT&T SportsNet
Radio: SportsTalk790
Online: Rockets App
Spurs SB Nation Blog: Pounding the Rock
Projected Starting Lineups
Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Kenyon Martin Jr., Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Şengün
Spurs: Tre Jones, Devonte Graham, Keita Bates-Diop, Jeremy Sochan, Zach Collins
Which team from the Texas Triangle has the toughest tank? Tune in tonight to take note of two terrible teams trying to out-tank each other.
