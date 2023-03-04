 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texas tank-off as Rockets battle Spurs

Who’s the worst?

By Darren Yuvan
NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at Houston Rockets Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Rockets (13-49) vs. San Antonio Spurs (16-47)

March 4, 2023, 7:00 p.m. CT

Location: AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Spurs SB Nation Blog: Pounding the Rock

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Kenyon Martin Jr., Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Şengün

Spurs: Tre Jones, Devonte Graham, Keita Bates-Diop, Jeremy Sochan, Zach Collins

Which team from the Texas Triangle has the toughest tank? Tune in tonight to take note of two terrible teams trying to out-tank each other.

