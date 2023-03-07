 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

New-look Nets look to neutralize streaking Rockets

Two wins in a row is a streak by all standards. Can it reach three?

By Justin_DS
/ new
NBA: Houston Rockets at Brooklyn Nets Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Rockets (15-49) vs. Brooklyn Nets (36-28)

March 7, 2023, 7:00 p.m. CT

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Nets SB Nation Blog: Nets Daily

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Kenyon Martin Jr., Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Şengün

Nets: Spencer Dinwiddie, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Nic Claxton

There’s been so much turnover in the Nets’ roster since the last time these teams played that I had to use a picture with Joe Harris in the cover photo. Joe Harris. Scoot still has long hair and has the ball tucked like a running back so I guess this doesn’t do much justice to him either. Anyways, time for some basketball!

More From The Dream Shake

Loading comments...