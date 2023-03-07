New-look Nets look to neutralize streaking Rockets

Houston Rockets (15-49) vs. Brooklyn Nets (36-28)
March 7, 2023, 7:00 p.m. CT
Location: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas
TV: AT&T SportsNet
Radio: SportsTalk790
Online: Rockets App
Nets SB Nation Blog: Nets Daily
Projected Starting Lineups
Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Kenyon Martin Jr., Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Şengün
Nets: Spencer Dinwiddie, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Nic Claxton
There’s been so much turnover in the Nets’ roster since the last time these teams played that I had to use a picture with Joe Harris in the cover photo. Joe Harris. Scoot still has long hair and has the ball tucked like a running back so I guess this doesn’t do much justice to him either. Anyways, time for some basketball!
Loading comments...