Rockets can’t keep streak alive, lose to Nets 118-96

That nice little first quarter lead was nice while it lasted, but what can you do? Your Houston Rockets failed to extend their win streak tonight as they succumbed to the Brooklyn Nets 118-96.

Houston made it seem like this one would be competitive after getting off to a quick 10-2 start, but the Nets managed to get with the program as they cut the deficit to five entering the second quarter. And that’s when things started to get messy....

Brooklyn proceeded to go on a 21-2 run that set the tone for the rest of this one. The Rockets were able to knot it up at 54, but a combination of poor defense, a bad pass, and a technical foul gave the Nets a lead that they wouldn’t relinquish again.

The second half was a drag as the pace slowed down to a painful lull. The third quarter alone had 30 combined free throws. The highlight of this game was each team trading posters, many of them involving Nic Claxton. He was either handing them out, or he was the recipient of a pair of Jalen Green slams.

Jalen led the way with 25 points in 37 minutes, and while he was the only starter with a positive plus/minus, I found myself wanting more from his game tonight. He displayed his ability to get to the rim and draw fouls, but I was hoping for him to get his teammates more involved.

Alperen Şengün contributed 16 points and 12 rebounds, but his passing was a tad sloppy and caused some unforced turnovers. Jabari Smith Jr. had a solid 15 point outing as he shot 6-for-13 from the floor and 3-of-7 from deep. I’ll give him credit for knocking down his looks, but I did notice his defense was a bit erratic. He drew some tough switches including a tough Spencer Dinwiddie crossover. He also bit on a lot of three pointers, but I can’t only blame him as he was trying to scramble to make up for poor team defense.

I came away from this game impressed by the Nets more than anything to be honest. I wouldn’t mind poaching from their roster this offseason. Not one bit. They have lots of depth and not enough minutes for everyone. Someone is going to want out. James has made the case for making runs at either Mikal Bridges or Cam Johnson and I see the vision!

Per the Nets broadcast, Bridges became the first player in NBA history to average 25+ points on 50/40/90 shooting in his first 10 games with a new team. That’s not the biggest sample size, but it is impressive and it’s not beyond reach that his game keeps elevating the more opportunities he gets to initiate offense.

Wouldn’t it be cool to have the Nets’ picks AND some of their talent this time around?