Rockets Attempt to Slow Pacers

March 9, 2023, 6:00 p.m. CT

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana, which is a place I’m told exists.

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Nets SB Nation Blog: Indy Cornrows

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Daishen Nix, Jalen Green, Kenyon Martin Jr., Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Şengün

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Biddie Hield, Aaron Nesmith, Myles “Still A Pacer” Turner

Kevin Porter Jr. is out again for an indeterminate time, with an indeterminate injury. Daishen Nix is back at the wheel! Woo! Good times.

Tonight should feature a chance for Tyrese Haliburton to go for a career high in points, as the Rockets are very generous to opposing PGs, especially without Porter.

What else to look for? Whether or not TyTy Washington, demonstrably a better PG than Nix, will get playing time. I’d guess he’ll manage about 20 minutes, tops.