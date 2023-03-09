 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rockets Attempt to Slow Pacers

Outstanding In Their Field House

By Xiane
Houston Rockets v Indiana Pacers
Daishen Nix, The Alaskan Glacier or Antifa Super Soldier?
Photo by Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images

Houston Rockets (15-50) vs. Indianapolis Pacers (29-37)

March 9, 2023, 6:00 p.m. CT

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana, which is a place I’m told exists.

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Nets SB Nation Blog: Indy Cornrows

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Daishen Nix, Jalen Green, Kenyon Martin Jr., Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Şengün

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Biddie Hield, Aaron Nesmith, Myles “Still A Pacer” Turner

Kevin Porter Jr. is out again for an indeterminate time, with an indeterminate injury. Daishen Nix is back at the wheel! Woo! Good times.

Tonight should feature a chance for Tyrese Haliburton to go for a career high in points, as the Rockets are very generous to opposing PGs, especially without Porter.

What else to look for? Whether or not TyTy Washington, demonstrably a better PG than Nix, will get playing time. I’d guess he’ll manage about 20 minutes, tops.

Poll

Winning Tonight?

view results
  • 7%
    Rockets
    (1 vote)
  • 23%
    Pacers
    (3 votes)
  • 69%
    Opponent Career Highs
    (9 votes)
13 votes total Vote Now

