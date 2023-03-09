Rockets Attempt to Slow Pacers

Houston Rockets (15-50) vs. Indianapolis Pacers (29-37)
March 9, 2023, 6:00 p.m. CT
Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana, which is a place I’m told exists.
TV: AT&T SportsNet
Radio: SportsTalk790
Online: Rockets App
Nets SB Nation Blog: Indy Cornrows
Projected Starting Lineups
Rockets: Daishen Nix, Jalen Green, Kenyon Martin Jr., Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Şengün
Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Biddie Hield, Aaron Nesmith, Myles “Still A Pacer” Turner
Kevin Porter Jr. is out again for an indeterminate time, with an indeterminate injury. Daishen Nix is back at the wheel! Woo! Good times.
Tonight should feature a chance for Tyrese Haliburton to go for a career high in points, as the Rockets are very generous to opposing PGs, especially without Porter.
What else to look for? Whether or not TyTy Washington, demonstrably a better PG than Nix, will get playing time. I’d guess he’ll manage about 20 minutes, tops.
Poll
Winning Tonight?
-
7%
Rockets
-
23%
Pacers
-
69%
Opponent Career Highs
Loading comments...