Rockets 2022-2023 player recaps: Trevor Hudgins and Darius Days

With the season wrapped up, we’re back with our yearly Houston Rockets player recaps, where we review every player on the Rockets roster at the end of the season (sorry, Eric Gordon and Garrison Mathews fans).

First up, two guys who didn’t get much run, but finished the year on the roser.

Trevor Hudgins

Hudgins only played in five games this season, averaging just a shade over five minutes per contest. He was very much a garbage time guy, if you can even call him that. However, team management is very high on the 24-year-old and kept him on a two-way all year, and he spent a great deal of time in Rio Grande Valley with the Vipers, where he averaged 20 points per game to go along with 6 assists. He’s known as a scorer and was a multi-time Player of The Year in college in Division II. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Hudgins back on the tail end of the roster again next season.

Darius Days

Like Hudgins, Days barely saw action with the varsity squad, appearing in the just four games and is on a two-way deal with the Rockets. Also like Hudgins, Days spent a lot of time with the Vipers and racked up some pretty good numbers, with the 6’7” forward finishing the year averaging 24.4 points per game and 9.8 rebounds in RGV. Also like Hudgins, the team seems to like the 23-year-old Days, and he also has a chance to be back next season, though will likely be back mostly in Rio Grande Valley again. With the draft and free agency upcoming, however, the roster is likely to be in flux and it remains yet to be seen if he’ll get another two-way deal with the Rockets.