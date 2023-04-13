SB Nation Reacts results: Rockets next head coach

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Houston Rockets fans and fans across the country.Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

With the coaching search heating up for the Rockets — just earlier today the team received permission to talk with Sam Cassell — we’re back with the answers from our question earlier in the week about which current popular candidate for head coach you would prefer. Here are the possibilities and their percentages:

As you can see, Nick Nurse is the clear leader among the fan vote, but whether he is willing to jump ship to head to H-town is another matter entirely. Surprisingly, Ime Udoko is sitting in a clear second, while former Rocket Cassell is tied with another confirmed interview in Kenny Atkinson. Vogel and Abdelfattah are sitting tied at five percent, though I’d personally lean toward the in-house guy over Vogel. Though it was Vogel who got the interview on Wednesday, according to Kelly Iko.

So there you have it, Rockets fans want Nick Nurse, with Ime Udoko the second choice.

Thanks for voting, and we’ll be back soon with more questions.