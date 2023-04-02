Houston won the game but lost the tank-off series to Detroit

Last night the Houston Rockets beat the Detroit Pistons 115-121 which gave Houston their 19th win of the season. Here are my three takeaways from last nights game.

Jalen Green and KPJ combine for 66

Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. put up a show last night as they put they over powered the Pistons defense with their high octane offense.

During last nights game Green and KPJ put up a combined 66 points on 58 percent shooting from the field and 50 percent from downtown.

They could not be stopped as both players tough shot making skills was just too much for to handle.

Jalen Green and KPJ took turns emasculating defense with plays like this:

and this:

It’s no secret when these guys are going they’re pretty much unstoppable. We could only hope we see more games of the Rockets backcourt stylin’ and profiling’ like this.

Sengun dominates Pistons front-court

Twenty-year-old Rockets center Alperen Sengun joined Jalen Green and KPJ in making the opposition look foolish, as he logged another double double.

Honestly, some aspects you can even make the argument that he set the toneof the game.

Sengun finished the night with 15 points, 13 rebounds, 7 assists on 71 percent shooting from the field.

Although, the near triple double on great efficiency is a sign of a good performance. When I tell it was anything but that, It was a dominant one.

When I tell you that it seemed like Pistons front-court wasn’t ready, they weren’t.

Sengun bullied the opposition with a series of dunks and posters.

Like this one for example:

Sengun would simply decide to attack the rim every time he had a chance and will throw his teammate a nifty dime.

Houston may have won the game but lost the tank-off (and that’s fine)

Yep, we won another game and I know some of you (including myself) have been rooting against the Rockets with the hopes they lose to increase the lotto odds.

However, we shouldn’t be doing that.

We should remember that these young men on the court don’t care about tanking, they play to win.

We often forget the human element when watch these games, at the back of each jersey around the league, it represents a name of the family each player comes from.

At this point of the season, what matters is the development of the youth. We shouldn’t be focusing on the amount of lotto balls we acquire on lottery day.

Because, at the end of the day. It’s all up to chance.

Besides, I think the rockets are doing just fine in that department.I mean, they have the second-worst record in the league. If the season ended today, they'll be tied with both Detroit Pistons and San Antonio Spurs for a 52 perce chance of getting the number one overall pick.