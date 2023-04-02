Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers game preview

The Houston Rockets look to start a late winning streak tonight when they welcome LeBron James and Los Angeles Lakers.

LA is 39-38 and suddenly just two wins behind the Clippers for the sixth and final guaranteed playoff spot. When LeBron went down a month or so ago, that seemed like an impossibility.

LA catching the other LA would obviously benefit Houston as it would push the Clippers to the play-in and give Houston a better draft pick in their swap with the Clips/Nets.

Tip-off is at 6pm on AT&T SportsNet Southwest