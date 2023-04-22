NBA First Round Weekend 2022-23

We are now deep into the first round of the NBA playoffs. Only one series is officially over - the 76ers have swept the Nets. I honestly thought without Embiid the Nets might get the Gentleman’s Sweep. Nope. James Harden’s ongoing transformation into a less reliable shooting, non-defending, Chris Paul well underway. He only scored 17pts on bad shooting, but did make 7FT, and dish 11 assists against 3 turnovers.

A couple of other series seems almost over.

Denver seems likely to sweep Minnesota. The Suns are up 3-1 on the Clippers, who are, surprise!, without Kawhi and Paul George, two of the least reliable stars the NBA has ever seen, in terms of availability. The Clippers still have a good roster under them, so they’re giving the Suns a fight, and with their two missing stars, might contend for a title. But expect the expected - George and Kawhi aren’t around.

Also not around right now is Giannis, and the Miami Heat are currently making hay. That series might be 2-1 Miami, as the rest of Bucks just aren’t that scary a playoff team, despite the hype around them. The Milwaukee title seems to have cleared people’s minds of the Budenholzer Legacy, but maybe that title was just a Giannis one-off?

Later tonight we have Lebron James versus Dillon Brooks, who seems to be auditioning for the part of Dillon Brooks in a movie about Dillon Brooks. That is to say, it seems to be an act, of an act, of an act. And also maybe an audition for a role in an iconic 1970s disco band that featured elaborate and outrageous costumes. Maybe that will bring him joy, if his acting career fizzles? We can only hope so.

Anyhow, the playoffs so far have been fun.