Rockets to hire Ime Udoka

Multiple sources, including ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, are reporting that the Houston Rockets are going to hire Ime Udoka as the team’s next coach. Apparently ownership and the front office were comfortable with their research into the workplace relationship that lead to the suspension/dismissal of Udoka from the Boston Celtics at the start of the season in 2022.

Details on what happened in Boston remain sparse, so it seems best not to speculate. More information on the topic can be found in this ESPN article, though details remain scarce.

There’s little to criticize with Udoka’s on court performance, and lot of doubt regarding what drove a team that experienced a remarkable turnaround, and a trip to the NBA Finals to part ways with the coach the lead them there.

I’m personally conflicted about the hiring myself. It’s certainly a turnaround from universally acclaimed nice guy Stephen Silas, to a man let go after so much success, for his personal behavior in the office of head coach. Until we know more, of course, all we have is guesses.

I expect the Rockets will play better defense, and there’s little doubt about Udoka’s qualifications on the court. In my opinion the hiring will likely do little to improve the generally poor perception of Rockets ownership and management around the league. Winning cures most things in sports, though, and the Rockets will almost certainly do more of that.

ESPN Sources: Ime Udoka has agreed to a deal to become the next Houston Rockets coach. pic.twitter.com/xhcDRDfnNJ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 24, 2023