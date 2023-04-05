NBA on ESPN: Wednesday night DraftKings odds

As the season is winding down, we have one more set of DraftKings odds to go over for the Wednesday night games on ESPN. The first game features the team with the best record in the league, the Milwaukee Bucks, taking on a play-in squad in the Chicago Bulls, while the nightcap switches over the Western Conference to see the battle of Los Angeles with the Clippers taking on the Lakers.

Bulls vs. Bucks

The Bucks have clinched the east’s top seed while the Bulls have solidified a play-in spot, so while there’s not a lot of regular season meaning for this game, it could wind up being a first-round matchup depending on the play-in results.

The Bucks come in as eight-point favorite in this one with an over/under of 231. Bet the Bucks at -110 odds, which isn’t the best, but I do think they take this one even if there’s some resting going on.

I’m typically a big fan of player prop bets, but it’s hard to predict with the season winding down and some guys potentially playing limited minutes. That’s refelected in DK offering limited props, though I do like DeMar DeRozan to hit the over on points at 23.5 with a -125 betting line.

Take the Bucks, take DeMar. You won’t clean up, but it should be a solid win for some extra change.

Clippers vs. Lakers

The Lakers and Clips are still jockeying for playoff position, as both teams have the exact same record and are trying to stay out of the play-in round. Currently, the Clips sit ahead of the Lakers in the standings, but that could obviously change depending on tonight’s result.

The Clippers are favored by three points with a -110 money line, but this game is going to be too close to call, in my opinon, and not one I’d feel confident betting on the result, though the Lakers are coming in red hot.

As of this writing, DK doesn’t have the full player props in for this one, but one bet I found interesting was the first basket prop. Anthony Davis, who has been scorching lately, comes in a +400. That means if AD makes the games first bucket, you can take home $400 for every $100 bet. LeBron James is sitting at +500 for the first bucket. On the Clippers side, Kawhi Leonard is at +550 if you think they get the first one. I’m probably going AD.

I’m more interested in the result of the second game, but the early game looks a little better for betting purposes.

