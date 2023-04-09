Rockets and Stephen Silas agree to “part ways”

We didn’t have to wait long to find out the status of beleagured Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas. Not long after Houston’s season-closing victory over the Washington Wizards, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reported that the team and Silas have agreed to “part ways”.

Silas had a league-worst 58-177 record as a head coach over the last three seasons, and it was his failure to develop Houston’s talent into noticeable improvement that was likely the nail in his coffin. Houston won 17, 20 and 22 games respectively during his tenure. According to Iko:

The Rockets believe a coaching change is necessary for the next stage in their multi-step process toward sustainable success, and are prioritizing a more established coach as the next hire.

Silas was on his first ever head coaching gig when he came to H-town and was brought aboard to take James Harden and Russell Westbrook to the next step with the same approach that helped make Luka Doncic a star in Dallas, but as we all now know, that team collpased and Silas was suddenly forced to take on a total rebuild.

According to Iko, Silas also struggled with the presence of Rafael Stone, and a stronger personality at the head coaching slot likely mitigates any of those issues.

Also according to Iko, Silas had issues with locker room accountability but was also routinely outcoached and had poor rotations. That makes it sound like he was unable to command the respect necessary at either the level above him or below him.

If that’s the case, it was certainly time to go and I don’t think there are too many Rockets fans who will be upset at this move. Of course, the next question is who will be taking over, with early rumors centered around Nick Nurse, Kenny Atkinson, Ime Udoko and Frank Vogel.

