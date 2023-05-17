Listen: Kiss Of Death, Episode 2: What should the Rockets do with the 4th Pick in the NBA Draft?

Host: Michael Brown

Host: Jeremy Brener

Jeremy Brener and Michael Brown co-host episode 2 of the Kiss Of Death Podcast. They break down the results of the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery, and how it impacts the Houston Rockets? Should they keep or trade the 4th pick? If they keep it, who should they take? If they trade it, who should they trade it for? Tune in to find out all of the details !

