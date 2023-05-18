VOTE: What should the Rockets do with the fourth overall pick?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Houston Rockets fans and fans across the country.

Most of us left the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery disappointed. The Rockets had the best lottery odds (one of three teams), and we were all hoping for Houston to finally hit on the top overall pick after tanking for the third consecutive season.

Unfortunately, the San Antonio Spurs snagged the Victor Wembenyama sweepstakes, and the Rockets didn’t even get the consolation prize in Scoot Henderson. In fact, they slipped all the way to fourth.

The good news is that leaves GM Rafael Stone with a plethora of options for what to do. He can draft best player available, he could trade back in the 2023 NBA Draft or he could even trade out of the draft altogether. What we want to know is, what would you do in this position? Tell us below.

