SB Nation Reacts results: What should the Rockets do with the fourth pick?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Houston Rockets fans and fans across the country.Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Rockets and their fans were disappointed this week with the NBA Draft Lottery, as the team brought home the fourth overall pick in what is essentially a two-man top of the draft. That leaves GM Rafael Stone a plethora of options with the pick, and we wanted to know what you would do if you were in charge. Here are the results:

As you can see, 56 percent of you want to draft BPA, while 29 percent would trade out of the draft altogether. I would actually think about trading back in this draft, but I’m obviously in the minority on this one.

Thanks for voting, and we’ll be back soon with more polls.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.