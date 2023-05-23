VOTE: Do you want James Harden back in Houston?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Houston Rockets fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

We’re back with another edition of SB Nation Reacts, and this week’s question deals with an old friend. There is plenty of smoke out there in NBA land about a potential reunion between the Rockets and former MVP James Harden. The Beard was unceremoniously bounced (again) from the playoffs, and word is that he’s going to opt out of his contract and hit free agency.

He is reportedly after a four-year deal pushing a total of $200 million and believes he has something left as the top dog. Harden has named Houston as one of his preferred destinations, being as though he has heavy roots in H-town. The interest is reportedly mutual on part of the Rockets.

Whether or not Harden comes back could also determine what the Rockets decide to do with the fourth overall pick in this year’s draft.

So what we want to know is, how would you feel about The Beard headed back to Houston?

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/MOWK6U/">Please take our survey</a>

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.