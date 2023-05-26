SB Nation Reacts results: Do you want James Harden back in Houston?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Houston Rockets fans and fans across the country.Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

This week’s SB Nation Reacts question dealt with James Harden and if Rockets fans wanted him back in H-town after the plethora of recent rumors linking him to a return. So we asked y’all, would you want him back in Houston? Here’s what you said:

I figured that the majority of fans would not want The Beard back, but this number is way lower than I expected. Only 23 percent of you want Harden back in H-town, which means a full 77 percent of you said no way to The Beard.

I also voted for no. You know what they say: Never, ever, ever take your ex back under any circumstances, and I’m sticking by that here in basketball as well.

Thanks for voting, and we’ll be back soon with more questions.

