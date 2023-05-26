Listen: Kiss Of Death, Episode 3: How should the Rockets handle the James Harden situation?

Host: Michael Brown

Host: Jeremy Brener

Jeremy Brener and Michael Brown break down Episode 3 of the Kiss of Death podcast. They discuss the possibility of James Harden returning to the Houston Rockets, and how that would impact the roster and organization as a whole. The factors that were discussed include, but are not limited to: Ime Udoka, Tilman Fertitta, and Jaylen Brown.

