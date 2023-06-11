Rockets LISTEN: Kiss Of Death, Episode 7: Should the Rockets try and sign Kyrie Irving?

Host: Michael Brown

Michael Brown and his Pops break down the newest news and rumors surrounding the Houston Rockets. Topics include, but are not limited to: Kyrie Irving being an option for the team this off-season, viable free agency targets the team is looking at, and updated mock drafts with less than 2 weeks until draft night.

