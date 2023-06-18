Rockets LISTEN: Kiss Of Death, Episode 9: Amen Thompson vs. Cam Whitmore; Who should the Rockets draft?

Host: Michael Brown

Host: Jeremy Brener

Jeremy Brener and Michael Brown break down Episode 9 of The Kiss Of Death Podcast. Topics include, but are not limited to: Cam Whitmore vs. Amen Thompson, Potential free agent targets, for the Houston Rockets and the Bradley Beal trade to the Phoenix Suns.

The Kiss of Death Podcast is FFSN's home for fans of the Houston Rockets.

