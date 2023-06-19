Should the Rockets pursue restricted free agent Austin Reaves?

Did you know we’re 11 days away from free agency?!

I don’t know about you, but this is my favorite time of the year!

It’s a special time where teams dreams are fulfilled or broken, just off a decision of an athlete signing with a team.

Although, the Houston Rockets have been scaring away fans from the Toyota Center with a putrid 59-177 in the past three years. Houston is in the market to go big game hunting for talent, as they have $62.8 Million in cap space this offseason.

Under the circumstances that Houston is in, lord knows they can’t mess this up.

But Oklahoma City Thunder own the Rockets’ 2024 first round pick this season, then a pick swap in 2025 and then another first round pick in 2026 outright.

The Rockets, who have entered phase two of the rebuild, must nail these next few years or the pain of rebuilding will be for nothing.

Which is why Houston has been rumored to having interest in multiple talents like Brook Lopez, Cameron Johnson, Fred VanVleet, Kris Middleton and James Harden.

However, we're not going to focus on them today.

We’re going to focus on the man who refers to himself as “Hillbilly Kobe” from the Los Angelos Lakers, Austin Reaves.

If the Rockets don’t land James Harden this summer, it’s believed they will go after the Lakers’ Austin Reaves, per @MikeAScotto.



pic.twitter.com/Zzs5X1hvgs — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 14, 2023

For those that don’t know anything about the 6’5”, 205-pound shooting guard, last season he averaged 13/3/3 on 53/40/86 shooting splits. Reaves who just finished his sophomore campaign in the NBA, took another leap during the playoffs taking on more responsibility, averaging 17/4/5 on 46/44/90.

Hillbilly Kobe has shown how valuable he would be on any NBA roster, especially on team like Houston that is in need of talent.

The only pitfall of Austin Reeves is that he’s a restricted agent, which means that it may be tough to pry him away from Lakers.

Nonetheless, that doesn't mean it can’t happen.

L.A. has Reaves early bird rights, which will allow them to offer a four-year deal that can’t be paid over 105 percent of his average player salary. Which means they can only offer around $53 million total for him to stay.

Houston can easily outbid and overpay for his services to be a Rocket.

But should they though? Let us know in the comments below what you think the front office should do.