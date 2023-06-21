Rockets linked to trading for Clippers Paul George

News recently surfaced that the Portland Trail Blazers and Houston Rockets are gauging the idea of trading for Paul George of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Clippers Gauging Trade Value Of Paul George With Blazers, Rockets Possible Destinations https://t.co/pJVyDntPJ4 — RealGM (@RealGM) June 21, 2023

The Rockets will consider every trade idea on draft night. They’ll have more cap space than the Blazers. Adding George to the younger Rockets is intriguing and brings a veteran presence. George could easily make the Rockets a playoff contending team. He’s already fancied the playing style of Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun.

Paul George (@Yg_Trece) just gave Alperen Şengün high praise on his @PodcastPShow:



Clip 1: The greatest part of his game:

“His playmaking. I seen some flashiness where he on some Magic type sh*t”

“He’s gonna be like the baby Joker”



Clip 2: Paul George says Şengün has shades… pic.twitter.com/iZO6HxgYwJ — Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) April 11, 2023

George’s identity on the Rockets would bring a better approach on offense and defense. Throughout George’s career, he’s been a reliable wing player in all cylinders of his game. George’s playing evolved from catch-and-shoot to scoring off the dribble and his back away from the basket, being able to apply all pressure towards the defense. Although injuries have slowed George down, he’d still be useful for the Rockets. Last season in 56 games, George averaged 23.8 points per game with shooting splits of 47.7/37.1/87.1 percent.

The best way to preserves George’s health throughout the season is play through Green. George’s usage rating with the Los Angeles Clippers was 29.4, which is high. With Kevin Porter Jr. and Green already being the point man on offense, it allows George to play off the ball. That’d give George more rest on offense. He’s already successful at running curl actions and scoring off the ball. In catch-and-shoots, George shoots 41.9 percent from the midrange and 38.7 at the three-point per NBA Stats.

Porter and Green would fit extremely well on defense next to George. The Rockets’ defense was third to last in the previous season. Defensively, Green and Porter have improved. Adding George to the Rockets’ defense could allow them to be more versatile. They could easily switch to man-to-man, zone defense or a matchup zone. Green, Porter and George have outstanding length amongst the wings. That would cause blockage in the passing lanes because of their quickness and athletic ability.

For the Rockets to get George is possibly giving up Kenyon Martin Jr., Jae’ Sean Tate/Porter, and the 20th pick this year’s draft. The No. 4 pick could become negotiable if the Rockets could trade the 20th pick for the 10th pick from the Dallas Mavericks. Jalen Hood-Schifino and Cam Whitmore would be available for the Rockets. Those two players have unbelievable upside in the NBA as rookies.

Kyle Kuzma

If the Rockets cannot land George in a trade, Kyle Kuzma would be worth a stab. Another veteran shooting forward that could stretch the floor for the Rockets. Kuzma is being watched by several teams in the NBA. The Los Angeles Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies and Mavericks will be checking for the whereabouts of Kuzma during free agency.

The Rockets do have the players, cap space and city to recruit him. Kuzma will be looking for $17-18 million from his next team he’s on. The Lakers are his ideal fit but cannot afford him, as they’re trying to resign Austin Reaves, D’Angelo Russell and make a run at Draymond Green.

Kuzma would fit the Rockets’ culture because of his enthusiasm and style. While playing with the Washington Wizards, Kuzma has looked like an All-Star. After having a rough year with the Lakers in 2020-2021, he bounced back by having a great tenure in 2021-2022 with the Wizards. With the Wizards in two seasons, he averaged 19.1 points per game while shooting 45 percent from the field.

Kuzma took a bigger role with Wizards instead of playing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. He could display his versatility offense at the highest rate. It was surprising that he didn’t make an All-Star team in 2023. His usage rating was 27.3 while averaging 21.3 points per game. The team basically depended on Kuzma to create on offense alongside Bradley Beal.

Kuzma will be dependable player on the Rockets. He’ll create his own offense amongst the wing and be effective. Kuzma is looking to extend his momentum after the two previous seasons.

Ime Udoka would be satisfied with George or Kuzma, as the Rockets were mentioned to pay attention both players. The Rockets have a ton of open cash on their payroll, so they must spend it. Udoka wants player that fits the identity of the Rockets.