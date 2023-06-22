SB Nation Reacts results: Who should be the Rockets point guard this season?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Houston Rockets fans and fans across the country.Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Houston Rockets have decisions to make at point guard. Yeah, that’s no secret. What we don’t yet know is what they are going to do about it. There are several options. The Rockets can stick with Kevin Porter Jr. They can draft his replacement tonight in Amen Thompson. They could sign one of several veterans that have been linked to the team. What we wanted to know is what your choice would be to run point for the Rockets this year? Here are the results:

Drafting Thompson was the runway winner, with the rest of the choices bundled up at the bottom. A full 11 percent of you wanted someone who isn’t even on the list. We’ll find out a little later tonight if the Rockets end up going with Thompson.

Thanks for voting.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.