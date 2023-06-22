2023 NBA Draft is happening tonight, here’s how to watch

The Houston Rockets are picking fourth overall tonight in the 2023 NBA Draft. This thread is where to talk about all the happs!
How to watch 2022 NBA Draft
Date: Thursday, June 22
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Barclays Center — Brooklyn, New York
TV: ABC (first round), ESPN (first and second rounds)
Draft Order
2. Charlotte Hornets
4. Houston Rockets
7. Indiana Pacers
9. Utah Jazz
10. Dallas Mavericks
11. Orlando Magic (from Chicago Bulls)
12. Oklahoma City Thunder
13. Toronto Raptors
14. New Orleans Pelicans
15. Atlanta Hawks
16. Utah Jazz (from Minnesota Timberwolves)
18. Miami Heat
20. Houston Rockets (from LA Clippers)
21. Brooklyn Nets (from Phoenix Suns)
22. Brooklyn Nets
23. Portland Trail Blazers (from New York Knicks)
24. Sacramento Kings
26. Indiana Pacers (from Cleveland Cavaliers)
27. Charlotte Hornets (from Denver Nuggets via New York and Oklahoma City)
28. Utah Jazz (from Philadelphia 76ers via Brooklyn)
29. Indiana Pacers (from Boston Celtics)
30. LA Clippers (from Milwaukee Bucks via Houston)
Loading comments...