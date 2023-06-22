2023 NBA Draft is happening tonight, here’s how to watch

The Houston Rockets are picking fourth overall tonight in the 2023 NBA Draft. This thread is where to talk about all the happs!

How to watch 2022 NBA Draft

Date: Thursday, June 22

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Barclays Center — Brooklyn, New York

TV: ABC (first round), ESPN (first and second rounds)

Draft Order

1. San Antonio Spurs

2. Charlotte Hornets

3. Portland Trail Blazers

4. Houston Rockets

5. Detroit Pistons

6. Orlando Magic

7. Indiana Pacers

8. Washington Wizards

9. Utah Jazz

10. Dallas Mavericks

11. Orlando Magic (from Chicago Bulls)

12. Oklahoma City Thunder

13. Toronto Raptors

14. New Orleans Pelicans

15. Atlanta Hawks

16. Utah Jazz (from Minnesota Timberwolves)

17. Los Angeles Lakers

18. Miami Heat

19. Golden State Warriors

20. Houston Rockets (from LA Clippers)

21. Brooklyn Nets (from Phoenix Suns)

22. Brooklyn Nets

23. Portland Trail Blazers (from New York Knicks)

24. Sacramento Kings

25. Memphis Grizzlies

26. Indiana Pacers (from Cleveland Cavaliers)

27. Charlotte Hornets (from Denver Nuggets via New York and Oklahoma City)

28. Utah Jazz (from Philadelphia 76ers via Brooklyn)

29. Indiana Pacers (from Boston Celtics)

30. LA Clippers (from Milwaukee Bucks via Houston)