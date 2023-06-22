Rockets draft Amen Thompson with fourth overall pick in 2023 NBA Draft

The pick is in. The Houston Rockets have selected point guard Amen Thompson from Overtime Elite with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Thompson finished the last season averaging 16.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game and is widely considered one of the best athletes in the draft, but he has a broken jump shot that’s going to be on the top of the agenda to fix.

We’ve been over the ins and outs of Thompson a ton this past week, so there’s not much left to say about him at this point, but Thompson has a high ceiling if he can get that shot in order.

It remains to be seen if the Rockets bring in a veteran at the point or if Thompson will start from day one, but there’s no doubting that the Rockets have added some talent to the roster and even if it wouldn’t have been what I would have done (trade back), it’s all aboard the Thompson train for me as a Rockets fan.