Rockets select Cam Whitmore with 20th overall pick in 2023 NBA Draft

The Houston Rockets got a bargain at 20 when they selected forward Cam Whitmore out of Villnanova who fell on draft night due to some reported underwhelming workouts. In the weeks leading up to the draft, Whitmore was considered a top-five talent before the fall.

The 6’7”, 232-pounder is an athletic speciman who should thrive on the defensive end of the court, but according to reports, some teams were scared off by his workouts and others scared off by his medical reports, as Whitmore missed time this past season with a thumb injury.

According to reports, Whitmore was seen “struggling at times with his shooting and intensity” during his individual team workouts, per ESPN’s Jonathan Givony.

And David Aldridge reported:

At the Hoops Summit, Whitmore was not a practice-type player and didn’t look very good during the week. But once he played, he was one of the better players in the game.

Despite these concerns, I consider this an absolute coup for the Rockets to get Whitmore at 20, and this was simply a gamble the Rockets had to take.

Not without concern, but a great pick.