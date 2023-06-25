LISTEN: Kiss Of Death, Episode 15: Rockets “Draftermath” brings hope in Whitmore, Thompson

Host: Jeremy Brener

Jeremy Brener talks about the Houston Rockets’ 2023 NBA Draft after the dust settles. He discusses the decision to select Amen Thompson, Cam Whitmore, and their potential fits on the roster. He also provides a brief look into the upcoming free agency period.

The Kiss of Death Podcast is FFSN's home for fans of the Houston Rockets.

