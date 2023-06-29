Rockets to waive Daishen Nix

The Houston Rockets took a step today to alleviate the coming roster crunch following the NBA Draft and the upcoming free agency period when it was reported by The Athletic’s Kelly Iko that the team is releasing point guard Daishen Nix.

The Houston Rockets are waiving guard Daishen Nix, sources tell @TheAthletic. — Kelly Iko (@KellyIko) June 29, 2023

With the drafting of point guard Amen Thompson and the Rockets being linked to free agent point guard Fred VanVleet, there were going to be no minutes to be had for Nix, who the Rockets were originally high on and was given every chance to succeed last year.

He played in 57 games for the Rockets, averaging 16 minutes per night and put up 4 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game on 34.2 percent shooting from the field and 28.6 percent from beyond the arc. Not great.

Past that, Nix just looked bad out there, often appearing clueless as to how to run an NBA offense and frequently using his bowling ball frame to attempt to create space crashing the lane, which simply isn’t going to work at this level unless you are a superior athletic speciman, of which Nix obviously is not.

This eliminates the coming glut in the backcourt and makes plenty of Rockets fans feel good that one of the worst players on one of the league’s worst teams from this past season is now moving on to different pastures. Exepct him to land overseas.