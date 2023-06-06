Rockets Roundtable: The ideal offseason

With the NBA Draft just weeks away and the start of free agency less than a month out, The Dream Shake got together to pitch the ideal offseason for your Houston Rockets. Now that the fourth spot is locked in and Ime Udoka has taken over the reins, we can finally move forward with building out the roster.

With over approximately $60 million in salary cap, Rockets fans should rightfully be giddy about the next phase this team is entering. Yes, the lottery balls didn’t exactly fall in our favor, and while this isn’t the strongest free agent class in recent memory, it still shouldn’t be lost that the Rockets have a boatload of assets to work with to get this ship turned around.

TDS parsed through all of the rumored targets that have been linked to Houston and determined the most popular (and practical) decisions to be made. We weighed whether we should work with what we got, if we should bring back familiar faces, or if we should make splashy trade offers and restricted free agency plays.

What about the draft? Can we get an Amen? Or do we Scoot up the board? That’s covered here too.

Ultimately, each of us voted on how the team should allocate resources this Summer. Alas, here are the results:

Which direction would you most like the team to take at point guard?

Run it back with Kevin Porter Jr. vote view results 27% Take on the last year of Chris Paul’s contract ($30.8M) (27 votes)

12% Reunite with James Harden with a potential 4 year/$200M contract (12 votes)

17% Bring back Patrick Beverley for depth and a veteran presence (17 votes)

17% Target Marcus Smart in a trade to see if Udoka can get the best out of him ($18.5M) (17 votes)

24% Run it back with Kevin Porter Jr. (24 votes) 97 votes total Vote Now

This was deemed a split decision across the board as most of us agreed that a potential upgrade or extra depth was needed, but only at a certain price. Devoting large amounts of money to an aging floor general doesn’t appear to be the desired route we’d like to go down. Besides, Houston might just find a potential heir with their first pick in the draft...

Which direction would you most like the team to take at shooting guard?

Build the offense around Jalen Green vote view results 3% Trade Jalen Green as part of deal for a star (3 votes)

11% Use assets to acquire Jaylen Brown with an extension in mind ($28.5M) (11 votes)

5% Give Austin Reaves a sizable RFA offer and hope the Lakers don’t match (5 votes)

26% Add shooting depth behind Green and add Seth Curry (25 votes)

53% Build the offense around Jalen Green (51 votes) 95 votes total Vote Now

We all came to the conclusion that this team is in desperate need of elite three-point shooting, and no family does that historically better than the Curry’s. Jalen Green still figures to be the face of the franchise until stated otherwise, but backing him up with the likes of Seth Curry, or someone of similar ilk, can only benefit this roster.

Which direction would you most like the team to take at small forward?

Give Cam Johnson a sizable RFA offer and hope the Nets don’t match vote view results 48% Platoon Tari Eason and KJ Martin (44 votes)

3% Take a flyer on Dillon Brooks in free agency (3 votes)

5% Pursue O.G. Anunoby with assets ($18.6M) (5 votes)

3% Target Josh Hart or Bruce Brown should they hit free agency (3 votes)

39% Give Cam Johnson a sizable RFA offer and hope the Nets don’t match (36 votes) 91 votes total Vote Now

The majority of us are in favor of targeting the Brooklyn Nets’ Cam Johnson and making a team that will be linked to us through 2027 sweat some. The potential for him to elevate his game as a two-way player is something that could help piece this roster together and take us to the next level.

However, if Brooklyn wisely chooses to match on the rising stock of Johnson, a Josh Hart/Bruce Brown play makes sense as they both are high-level competitors that have shown they can be valued contributors on playoff teams.

Which direction would you most like the team to take at power forward?

See if we can get John Collins for below market value ($25.3M) vote view results 80% Nothing, just focus on Jabari Smith Jr.’s development (75 votes)

8% Add Grant Williams for depth (8 votes)

3% Target Pascal Siakim with the 4th pick and other assets ($37.9M) (3 votes)

4% Look towards Harrison Barnes in free agency (4 votes)

3% See if we can get John Collins for below market value ($25.3M) (3 votes) 93 votes total Vote Now

This came out to be another split-decision for TDS. While we agree Jabari Smith Jr. is the future, it wouldn’t hurt to strengthen the frontcourt. Grant Williams could be had cheaper than expected and we also factored in the Udoka connection.

Harrison Barnes is on the wrong side of 30, but he helped the Sacramento Kings break a 16-season playoff drought as one of the lone veterans on the squad. Players such as Williams and Barnes could be key glue guys that can also slot in next to Smith.

Which direction would you most like the team to take at center?

Trade Sengun for another Center vote view results 41% Build the offense around Alperen Sengun (38 votes)

18% Target Brook Lopez in free agency (17 votes)

13% Add Naz Reid for depth (12 votes)

25% Use the 20th pick for depth behind Sengun (23 votes)

2% Trade Sengun for another Center (2 votes) 92 votes total Vote Now

Like Green, Alperen Şengün has an argument to be made that he should be the long-term fixture as the Rockets’ lead man. With that being said, some help behind the big man is needed to address the areas of the game that he is still growing in. Whether that help comes in the form of the draft, or adding someone like DPOY-candidate Brook Lopez or Naz Reid, we’re certain a new face will join the center rotation.

Which direction would you most like the team to take with the fourth pick?

Take someone else vote view results 23% Take Amen Thompson at 4 (21 votes)

20% Pray for Scoot Henderson to fall to 4 (19 votes)

41% Attempt to trade up to 2 or 3 for Scoot Henderson with draft haul (38 votes)

9% Trade out of 4th pick for a potential star (9 votes)

4% Take someone else (4 votes) 91 votes total Vote Now

Most signs indicate that Houston has their eyes on Amen Thompson at number four. Some of us are perfectly content with that, but some of us want more. We know we’re not getting the shiny prize, the gold medal that is Victor Wembanyama, but silver is also nice. We have all this draft equity, so it makes sense that some of us are willing to part with it for the slight chance we can get our hands on Scoot Henderson.

Which direction would you most like the team to take with the 20th pick?

Take someone else vote view results 39% Derrick Lively (32 votes)

16% Jett Howard (13 votes)

32% Trade out or include this pick in a trade up (26 votes)

7% Dariq Whitehead (6 votes)

4% Take someone else (4 votes) 81 votes total Vote Now

The variance at this point of the draft frankly makes this pick a crapshoot. A lot can happen after the first few picks. We leaned on taking someone with high-pedigree, so if we can get our hands on one of the Blue Devils, why not?

What to do with KJ Martin?

Trade for value vote view results 54% Extend (45 votes)

45% Trade for value (38 votes) 83 votes total Vote Now

The results for this question were somber. While I’m sure most of us enjoy KJ’s above the rim activities, this more so seems a decision dictated by the impact of the new collective bargaining agreement. It will likely be tough to satisfy all of Martin’s desires with larger extensions pending and more competition coming in.

Who is your dark horse Rockets acquisition for 2023-24?

James - Kelly Olynyk

Justin - Fred VanVleet

Parker - Monte Morris

Lachard - Seth Curry