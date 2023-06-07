Rockets LISTEN: Kiss of Death, Episode 6 - Jarace Walker Stays in Houston?

Host: Jeremy Brener

Guest: Parker Ainsworth

Jeremy Brener is joined by special guest Parker Ainsworth (Host, Locked on Cougars) to discuss Houston forward Jarace Walker and what he could bring to the table if he was drafted by the Rockets with the No. 4 pick. They also discuss Marcus Sasser’s potential and dive in to how close the Rockets are to playing winning basketball again.

