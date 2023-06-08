Former Rocket Chris Paul (reportedly) waived by the Phoenix Suns

We were only a few hours old today when a report from Chris Haynes declared that the Houston Rockets legend Chris Paul was announced to have been waived by the Phoenix Suns.

BREAKING: Phoenix Suns have notified star Chris Paul that he will be waived, making the future Hall of Famer one of the top free agents this offseason, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 7, 2023

When the news broke, it shocked the NBA world.

And it’s for good reason too.

The last time a similar move like this ever happened to a star, was when The Detroit Pistons waived Josh Smith (who also is a Rockets legend) mid season in 2015.

Despite it being a hasty move from Pheonix, the “Point God” has looked like a mere mortal compared to his previous seasons with the Suns.

For full context, when he was first acquired by the team in 2020-21 season. CP3 put up 16pts, 9asts, 1stl, while shooting 50 percent from the field, 40 percent from three and a career high 93 percent from the line.

This season, Paul had career lows in both points scored and free throw percentage as he logged 14 pts, 9asts, 2stl, while shooting 44 percent from the field, 38 percent from downtown, and 83 percent from the charity stripe.

Although, these numbers aren’t exactly what you would call a fall from grace or in Corey Brewer words “running out of talent”, it’s still not the production you would want out of a $30.8 Million dollar point guard who also happens to be 38 yrs of age.

So what’s next?

The rumor around the campfire is that he’s expected to go to a contender (sorry Rednation) or clear waivers and try to resign with the Suns at a lower cap figure.

Chris Paul plans to play for several more years and is eager to help a team contend for a championship, sources say. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 7, 2023

NBA fans across the world laid eyes on LeBron James, Dwayne Wade, Carmelo Anthony and CP3 on a banana boat, it’s been something that many people have expected that before the 2003 retires that they would’ve teamed up with LeBron at least once.

This opens a pathway for it to happen, as the Los Angeles Lakers are in need of a point guard.

However, it seems like its not likely.

Later reports have come out that he would like to stay in Phoenix, so that he can team up with Kevin Durant and his close friend Devin Booker.

Chris Paul wants to return to the Suns and partner with his close friend Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, per @wojespn pic.twitter.com/Wxey8IWsWX — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 7, 2023

Regardless, this offseason is about to get spicy.

Anyways, tell us where you think Chris Paul is going to play next year? Also, how would you feel about him coming back to Houston?